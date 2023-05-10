Treat your mom to a $100 Restaurant.com egift card for $14

The best way to treat your Mom this Mother’s Day? Take her out for a nice meal. With Restaurant.com, you can eat out at thousands of great establishments without paying full price. Right now, you can grab a $100 egift card for only $14 via 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether your Mom prefers Tex-Mex cuisine or Asian flavors, she’s definitely going to enjoy being taken out for a nice lunch or dinner. Even if you can’t be there, being able to go out with friends and not worry about the bill is a great gift.

Restaurant.com can help you make these ideas come true. The site has over half a million deals at 62,000 venues around the nation, meaning you can always find somewhere nearby. You can also choose between dining in, takeout, and delivery.

This egift card gives you $100 to spend at any participating restaurant. It works in all 50 mainland states, and the credit never expires.

Not sure where to go? Restaurant.com’s Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program provides genuine feedback from people who have visited each venue. Because every user is verified, you won’t find any anonymous fake reviews.

Speaking of reviews: Restaurant.com has 4.6 stars on the App Store.

When you purchase this deal, you will receive a voucher code. To get your $100, you simply need to redeem this code on Restaurant.com within 30 days of purchase.

Order now for just $14 to get this amazing Mother’s Day gift, and save 86% on your next meal!

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!