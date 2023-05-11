Secure four AirTags at $6 ea. with Elevation Labs TagVault Surface mounts, deals from $11.50

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering some price drops on its TagVault Surface AirTag case. You can land a single TagVault Surface for $11.50, a 2-pack for $17.95, or a 4-pack for $24.95, all of which ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, $20 and $30 respectively, these might not be the deepest of price drops but you are looking at relatively rare deals overall. The single is within $0.50 of the 2023 low, the 2-pack is within $1 of our previous mention from January, and the 4-pack, which delivers the best value here, is matching the best price we have tracked this year. While some adhesive solutions are, let’s say, less than rugged and trustworthy over the long haul, Elevation Lab makes some of the best and most robust solutions out there. Described as an “indestructible AirTag surface mount,” it leverages an IP68 waterproof design and a “premium 3M VHB adhesive” to allows users to stick AirTags on to “ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen.” More details below.

As we alluded to above, it’s hard to recommend anything other than Elevation Lab in the adhesive category – Pelican is a solid alternative but they will cost you even more. For more casual use cases, you might be able to get away with this 2-pack of Spigen adhesive stickers at $7, or $3.50 a pop, but it’s hard to say how robust and durable they will be by comparison.

But while we are talking Elevation Lab, be sure to check out some of its latest AirTag releases if the adhesive model above isn’t working for you. Its hidden TagVault Mountain Bike AirTag holder might come in handy this spring and summer alongside the recently-released TagVault: Fabric – the “first fabric AirTag holder” for discreetly tracking bags, luggage, and more. Swing by our launch coverage for a closer look at that one.

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

We wanted something easy and secure to mount AirTag to any surface. And indestructible and waterproof so it could be used in extreme environments – like on skis. So we designed TagVault Surface. It opens and closes like a contact lens case. Glass reinforced composite body – strong enough that you can run it over with a car. And uses custom 3M VHB adhesive so it won’t go anywhere. So many uses – on ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen. AirTags are the best and cheapest insurance you can have.

