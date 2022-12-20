ElevationLab intros new hidden TagVault Mountain Bike AirTag holder at $12

ElevationLab has just unveiled its new AirTag bike mount solution. Elevation Lab might be known for its under-desk Anchor headphone mount among some circles, but it also makes some of the best AirTag accessories out there – some of which were featured in our roundup of the best options on the market. Its latest, known as the TagVault: Mountain Bike, delivers a sporty and stealthy option for cyclists to effectively hide an Apple item tracker within the frame of their ride in a safe and secure manner so “thieves won’t know it’s there.” Head below for more details and a closer look.

New ElevationLab AirTag bike mount

The latest AirTag bike solution from ElevationLab now sits alongside the brand’s TagVault Bike v2 that houses Apple’s item tracker underneath your water bottle cage. But in the brand’s ongoing effort to stealthily hide the AirTag item locator on your two-wheeled ride, it has now introduced its latest solution, the TagVault: Mountain Bike.

The TagVault: Mountain Bike is designed for “modern mountain bikes” effectively stowing your AirTag “flush up inside the head tube, not below it like other designs.”

Made of compression molded medical-grade silicone, the latest AirTag bike holder features self-locking fins that “create resistance to keep AirTag from falling out.” You slide your AirTag in the housing and then pop it up into the tapered head tube, but here’s what you need to keep in mind in terms of compatibility with your particular bike:

Fits tapered head tubes with inner fork diameters 32-34.4mm (1.25-1.35″). This is compatible with every tapered Fox, Rock Shox, and Suntour shock we tested. If AirTag fits up your fork you have a tapered head tube. Not compatible with older straight head tubes or triple crown forks.

ElevationLab also points out that if you have any compatibility issues, it will “will refund you.”

The new TagVault AirTag Bike mount is available now for $11.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via its official Amazon storefront.

We are also still tracking its AirTag keychain case down at $11 Prime shipped, and you’ll want to check out more of the latest from the brand below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!