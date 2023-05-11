Today’s Android game and app deals: Wreckfest, Achikaps, El Hijo, QR Code Scanner Pro, more

All of the best Android game and app deals have now been collected for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Thursday’s app discounts are joined by price drops on Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat as well as the very first promotion on the just-released Google Pixel 7a that is now shipping with a $50 gift card at Amazon. As for the apps, highlights include Smart QR Code Scanner Pro, Wreckfest, Achikaps Pro, El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, Wilderless, T.D.Z. 3 Premium, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Wreckfest:

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be a great combative motorsport game.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!