Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat regulates spring temps with Assistant at $185 (Reg. $249)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat at $184.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will then apply otherwise. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at the best price of the year with $64 in savings attached. This is the first chance to save in over a month and clocks in at $5 under our previous mention. Delivering Google’s most intelligent climate controller as of now, the Nest Learning Thermostat lives up to its name with a variety of features to regulate the AC. Especially right now with fluctuating temperatures rolling in thanks to spring weather, the stainless steel thermostat will help monitor usage to save you money while offering all the perks of an Assistant-enabled solution. Alongside voice control, there’s also the onboard touchscreen and plenty of scheduling features in the smartphone app. Head below for more.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $130 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $49 below the lead deal. Though if you don’t mind going with a refurbished offering, we’re tracking a sale at $55. In either case, get a closer look in our hands-on review.

All of this week’s other notable price cuts from the Google stable come centered around its latest smartphone, which is now available for purchase. The just-revealed Google Pixel 7a now comes bundled with a $50 gift card to make its affordable $499 price tag an even better value. You can also save on Google’s latest flagship listening experience, too The Pixel Buds Pro land at $160, delivering the second-best price to date much. Much like the savings above, this is one of the first chances in 2023 to save, which is now complemented by a markdown on the Google Pixel Watch at $300.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

