Popular Aquasonic electric toothbrush with 8 heads sees $27 Gold Box deal (Reg. $40+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, trusted third-party Amazon seller Pure Daily Care (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering the Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush in various colorways for $26.95 shipped. Regularly $50, it more typically carries a $40 price tag and is now at the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked since at brief $25 offer back in January for the second-lowest total of the year as well. Note: You can save an extra 15% off your total offer by bundling today’s electric toothbrush with any of the models or accessories on this page. Producing 40,000 vibration per minute, this model includes four brushing modes and a smart vibrating notification timer alongside a waterproof and “ultra-modern” metallic handle. From there, you can expect quite an extensive package for the price with eight DuPont brush heads included – far more than you would get with the much less affordable brand names – and a travel case. More details below.

When it comes to brands you can trust in the electric toothbrush business – Aquasonic is easily one of the most popular on Amazon outside of the Oral-Bs and Philips’ of the world – it doesn’t really get much more affordable than today’s lead deal. However, if you’re willing to drop down to a non-rechargeable battery-powered variant, there’s cash to be saved and the Philips One by Sonicare is one of the best options. Starting from $20 Prime shipped, there are a few color options available on the modern design alongside all of the most important features as far as powered brushing goes.

When it comes to leveraging tech to help maintain personal hygiene and overall health, the bevy of smart wearables we feature around here on a daily basis also come to mind. This morning saw the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch land at the best price of the year at $240 shipped and we would be remiss not to mention the ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 deals. Now starting from $329, you’ll find a range of colorways and configurations marked down right now in an official capacity directly from Amazon with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. AquaSonic Vibe series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology in sleek awe-inducing colors. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibration per minute, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads, and a travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 waterproof design.

Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs – We put our money where your mouth is. Investing in premium oral care technologies has earned the Vibe Series the prestigious ADA seal of approval. It has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Vibe Series goes beyond just cleaning teeth – it provides complete oral care with unique modes that include one for whitening and polishing teeth, and one for improving gum health.

