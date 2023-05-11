Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch lands at best price of the year of $240 (Save $60)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $239.95 shipped in Lunar White. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer lands at the best price of the year with $60 in savings attached. This is $10 under our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday season last year. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Arriving at a more affordable price point, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker that packs a more modest feature set over the full smartwatch build of the lead deal. It still delivers some notable specs like heart rate and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to keep tabs on SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design, which is now on sale for $116 at Amazon. Dive into our launch coverage for a more complete look at what to expect.

Elsewhere in the Wear OS market, we’re also tracking one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Pixel Watch. Delivering a more stylish way to monitor your health, this offering backs a circular display with sleep and heart rate tracking, the ability to take ECG readings, and monitor many other elements of your fitness at $300. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen and a more premium alternative to the Fitbit Sense 2.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode.

