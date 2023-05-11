Cut your shopping bill down to size with Sam’s Club, 1-yr membership now $35 (Reg. $50)

Over the past year, you may have noticed the price of everything going up. One way to protect yourself from bigger shopping bills is by joining Sam’s Club. Right now, you become a member for 12 months with auto-renew for just $34.99 (Reg. $50) via 9to5Toys Specials.

With inflation at the highest rate since the infamous 2008 crisis, everyday essentials are becoming more expensive by the month. Unfortunately, paychecks aren’t growing at the same rate.

Right now, the best solution to this problem is reducing your expenses. Sam’s Club makes that really easy. This warehouse club uses a limited-stock model to deliver bulk discounts on everyday essentials.

As a member, you can shop for groceries, kitchen supplies, pet products, furniture, and electronics at prices you can actually afford. What’s more, you don’t have to compromise on quality.

With 600 stores across the nation, you should have an outlet nearby. And if you don’t want to bother walking through the aisles, you can just order online and collect your shopping in the parking lot.

The benefits of Sam’s Club membership don’t stop there. Members enjoy discounts on fun stuff like car rental, concerts, attractions, and movies, and up to 60% off hotels around the world.

You also get reduced fuel prices at selected stores, along with free flat tire repairs, battery testing, and wiper blade replacement.

In the words of Prudent Reviews, “From low prices to convenient shopping options online and in-store, there’s a lot to like about Sam’s Club.”

Order today for just $34.99 to get your one-year membership with auto-renew, saving a huge 30% on the regular price.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!