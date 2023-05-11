Score a 4-pack of meross Google Assistant and Alexa color smart bulbs for $23 (25% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi LED Color Smart Bulbs for $22.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $1 below our previous mention and a lower per bulb price at $5.75 each. An affordable way to expand your Google Assistant and Alexa-powered smart home setup, you’re looking at four dimmable E26 bulbs that support million of colors as well as warm white lighting with adjustable brightness between 2700K and 6500K. Alongside support for scheduling and other energy saving tactics, they are controllable via your smartphone or voice with no hub required. More details below.

If four of them is overkill for your needs, this 2-pack with a very similar feature set is selling for $12.14 Prime shipped after you clip the 25% on-page coupon. Regularly closer to $18 or so, this is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While the price isn’t quite as good on a per bulb basis as our lead deal, it is less out of pocket right now to deliver a nearly identical experience as detailed above.

Alongside this ongoing deal on the HomeKit-ready Smart Water Leak Detector from meross, our smart home hub is loaded with deals to browse through. One particularly notable offer you’ll find there, among the many, is this morning’s deal on Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat that has the intelligent Assissitant-equipped temperature regulator down at $185. Regularly $250, this is the best price of the year at $64 off and the first chance to save in over a month. All of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage right here.

meross Color Smart Bulb features:

Remote Control: Control the smart light bulb anytime anywhere via meross app, with no distance limitation. Need you to download meross app, you can create a group for all of your meross smart bulbs and control them all with just one command. When the home network disconnects from the Internet, you can still control devices from Meross app Locally. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub is required.

Voice Control: Compatible with Alexa Echo, Echo dot, and Google Assistant. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly.

Adjust Ambience: Set the perfect illumination for any occasion. Brilliant color adjustment and 2700K-6500K warm light. RGBWW LEDs are dedicated cold white and warm white LEDs. Switch on the smart LED bulb before arriving home, and dim the smart lights to have a party with your friends.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!