Save 41% on LG’s 2022 2-in-1 Gram 14-inch Laptop with stylus at new low of $1,000

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG Gram 14-inch i7/16GB/1TB 2-in-1 Laptop for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this 41% discount or solid $700 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this 2-in-1 model. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 14-inch 1920×1200 display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, Wi-Fi 6e support, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Thanks to the 2-in-1 design, you’ll be able to take notes and draw with the included stylus pen. Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the standard 2022 Gram laptops to learn more and keep reading below.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $180. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Looking for a tablet experience instead of a laptop? We’re currently tracking Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB marked down to $500, the best price we’ve tracked. Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD.

2022 LG Gram 14-inch i7/16GB/1TB 2-in-1 Laptop features:

14″ WUXGA IPS Touch Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

Connectivity – Connect with Confidence: Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, one USB-A 3.2 port, HDMI (USB-C to HDMI adaptor), a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!