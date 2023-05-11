Save $100 on Apple’s elevated M2 Pro Mac mini with rare discount to $1,199

Apple just launched its new M2 Mac mini earlier in the year, and while we’ve seen a few discounts go live here and there, those have mostly been on the baseline configurations. Amazon today is now delivering a chance to save on the more capable M2 Pro model, dropping Apple’s most compact macOS machine to $1,199 shipped. That’s $100 off the usual $1,299 going rate in order to mark only the third discount so far. We have seen it drop a tad further in a 1-day sale back at the beginning of April, but this is the first discount in over a month and the second-best price yet.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and an 10-core CPU backed by a 16-core GPU and 512GB of storage. We also just took a hands-on look at the performance of Apple’s new machine over at 9to5Mac, too.

If you don’t need the more capable M2 Pro chip that’ll be even more of a compelling pick for professional tasks, the baseline M2 Mac mini really is the best value in all of computing right now. Being able to bring home the latest in Apple Silicon alongside all of other perks of the mini yet mighty machine for just $559 right now is hard to argue with whether you’re looking for your first Mac or just to refresh an existing setup.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features. Luckily, it is on sale right now as part of a Satechi Mother’s Day promotion that’s taking 20% off its entire collection of gear.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals.

M2 Pro Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!