Save 21% on Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti Azure Gaming Desktop at new all-time low of $1,025

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Azure Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,024.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,300 through 2023, this 21% discount or solid $275 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. While this build previously went for as much as $1,750 through 2022, it has sat at the $1,300 price point throughout most of the year with today’s deal dropping even lower. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600X processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power through any game at 1080p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 16GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $800. Here you’ll be using the 12th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 Ti present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to grab a new gaming mouse as well? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $79, the second-best price of the year. Weighing just 68 grams, the Aerox 3 Wireless will allow you to easily make quick movements with minimal drag since you won’t be moving a cord around. The Aerox 3 features a TrueMove Air sensor as well, which offers “true 1-to-1 tracking” that was co-developed with PixArt specifically for “wireless performance” with a maximum DPI of 18,000. You’ll have the option of connecting wirelessly with the included USB dongle or over Bluetooth for wider platform connectivity. You can expect up to 200 hours of battery life so you don’t have to recharge often.

Skytech Azure Rzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Azure lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Azure gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

