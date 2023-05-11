SteelSeries’ Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse connects over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth at $79

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 21% discount or solid $21 price drop marks the second-best price of the year so far. This is also the lowest we’ve seen this mouse since March and comes within $29 of the all-time low. Weighing just 68 grams, the Aerox 3 Wireless will allow you to easily make quick movements with minimal drag since you won’t be moving a cord around. The Aerox 3 features a TrueMove Air sensor as well, which offers “true 1-to-1 tracking” that was co-developed with PixArt specifically for “wireless performance” with a maximum DPI of 18,000. You’ll have the option of connecting wirelessly with the included USB dongle or over Bluetooth for wider platform connectivity. You can expect up to 200 hours of battery life so you don’t have to recharge often. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $38.50. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99 grams. The G305 here comes equipped with Logitech’s Hero 12K optical sensor with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to pick up a new headset alongside your mouse? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Delta S Wired USB-C Gaming Headset marked down to $146, the all-time low price. This model headset comes equipped with the high-resolution ESS 9281 QUAD DAC to provide lossless audio processing for the lows, mids, highs, and ultra-highs. There is even a built-in Master Quality Authenticated renderer to support MQA core signals from places like TIDAL that “delivers studio quality sound and reveals every detail of the original recording.” Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “crystal-clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here features AI noise cancellation and has been certified by both Discord and TeamSpeak so you can rest assured that your teammates hear you clearly.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse features:

68g Ultra Lightweight – When quick movements and large swipes matter, Aerox 3’s super light design allows for faster and more accurate reaction times in game.

TrueMove Air Sensor – A custom true 1-to-1 tracking sensor co-developed with PixArt specially for wireless performance. This 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G optical sensor delivers the speed and accuracy needed to improve your gameplay.

Quantum 2.0 Wireless – All-new Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology transmits wireless data at unreal speeds in a more stable, reliable, and power efficient way than ever before.

Dual Wireless – The flexibility to easily swap between ultra-fast gaming-grade wireless via 2.4 GHz, and convenient Bluetooth 5.0 for instant pairing on PC, Mac, laptops, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!