Add Gerber’s Suspension-NXT multitool to your EDC at best price in over a year, now $25

Amazon is offering the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Multitool for $24.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s $5 discount marks the best price we’ve seen in over a year. In fact, our last mention was $27 in April of 2022 and before that was $23 back in December of 2021. This multitool delivers 15 functions in one compact package. For instance, you’ll find spring-loaded pliers, wire strippers, an awl, file, ruler, and flathead screwdriver as well as a #2 Philips, serrated blade, and much more here. It comes with a pocket clip or is also slim enough to just slip into your pocket or purse alone, too. So, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly multitool to keep on you this spring or summer, then this is a solid choice all around. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

If you’re planning to work on some DIY projects this spring, then be sure to have the FLIR ONE Pro thermal camera for iPhone/iPad on hand. Currently being offered for 40% off, it’s down to $270 in a return to its all-time low. A thermal camera can help you find air leaks in the summer and heat leaks in the winter which can assist in making your home more energy efficient all around.

Gerber Suspension-NXT Multitool features:

15-in-1 multi tool: Features spring loaded pliers, wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file and ruler

Stainless steel welded pocket knife includes #2 cross driver, small flathead driver, can opener, bottle opener, large flathead driver, wire stripper, 2.25″ partially serrated blade, tool lock, lanyard point and pocket clip

Slim design allows for easy accessibility and fits compactly in a pocket or attached with pocket clip; Butterfly opening and locking feature protects when not in use

