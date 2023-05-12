Save 40% on FLIR’s ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iPhone/iPad in return to all-time low of $270

For a limited time, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the FLIR ONE Pro iOS Thermal Camera for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, as it does over at Amazon currently, this 40% discount or solid $180 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked previously. Connecting to your iOS device over a Lightning port, the FLIR ONE Pro captures a 19,200 pixel IR image, which is a “4X improvement” when compared to the FLIR ONE Pro LT. The Lightning connector in the camera can be adjusted up and down by 4mm to clear thicker device cases. FLIR uses its patented MSX technology to combine visual and infrared views to see details that would otherwise be lost. After you take a picture, you can still check temperatures in the app. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, check out the Seek Compact Thermal Camera for iOS at $245. The 206×156 thermal sensor can read temperatures between -40 and 626 degrees Fahrenheit. The lens can be manually focused so you get the clearest image possible. There is also a variety of color palettes you can select from. Thermal camera systems like these are perfect for contractors, building inspectors, and anyone who needs to troubleshoot or check on the operation of devices where heat could be a sign of defects.

After checking out these thermal cameras, be sure to head over to our smartphone accessory deals roundup with offers starting from $7. Leading the way over there is the Baseus 7.5W MagSafe 6,000mAh Portable Battery marked down to $22, a new all-time low price. Whether you’re someone who stays at home more or who leads an on-the-go lifestyle, having a MagSafe battery on hand is never a bad thing. This model from Baseus delivers a 6,000mAh charge capacity and delivers it to your iPhone through the 7.5W built-in Qi coil while attaching to your device via MagSafe. For other devices, or if you just need to charge quicker, there’s also a 20W USB-C PD output on the bottom. Baseus says that the battery is “nearly credit card-like size” so you won’t have to worry about added bulk when you’re carrying it around and not using it.

FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iPhone features:

FLIR ONE PRO: Powerful Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues.

EXPANDED MEASUREMENT: Measure temperatures up to 400 C – compared to a maximum of 120 C for the FLIR ONE Pro LT – with up to three spot temperature meters and six temperature regions of interest.

ONEFIT CONNECTOR: Adjustable connector extends by up to 4 mm, so you can secure your FLIR ONE Pro to your mobile device while its still in the protective case.

