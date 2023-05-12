Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger with hits Amazon all-time low at $44, more

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger at $44 shipped. This model launched last spring at $59 and has only seen a few price drops since. While we did see a $45 offer back in March, today’s deal takes another $1 off to mark a relatively rare price drop overall and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to refuel your iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, alongside just about any other Apple gear and beyond, this is a solid 25% off and the lowest total we can find. You’re looking at the iconic all-white Apple finish with a 35W output spread across a pair of USB-C ports to juice up two devices at once. The folding prongs are a nice touch when you want to throw it in you backpack and the like, not to mention the small divot on the side to make removing it from outlets just a little bit easier. Dive into our launch coverage for more details and head below for additional official Apple charger deals.

Joining the price drop we are tracking above on the latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger, there are a few other official models seeing price drops right now. While the 67W and 30W are a few bucks above our previous mention, the high-power 96W variant has now returned to the Amazon all-time low:

Be sure to dive into our recent hands-on review of Shargeek’s charger that merges classic Macintosh vibes with 67W GaN power as well as the annual Satechi Mother’s Day sale with 20% off popular Apple chargers and hubs. Then swing by our curated Apple deal hub for offers on AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, iPads, MacBooks, and much more.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger features:

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store. Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

