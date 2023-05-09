Tested: Shargeek’s latest charger merges classic Macintosh vibes with 67W GaN power

Late last year, Shargeek launched a new version of its popular Mac-themed USB-C charger. Stepping up to include even more power into much of the same classic Apple form-factor, the new release can refuel far more than just an iPhone. Having just launched, we’re taking a hands-on look to see if the new Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger and its iconic design are worth the $79 price tag.

Hands-on with the new Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger

Originally launching as part of a crowdfunding campaign last December, the latest offering from Shargeek is now readily available. Its new Retro 67W charger continues to live up to its name in much the same way that the predecessor we reviewed last winter did, by wrapping GaN charging tech with a classic Macintosh exterior.

And while it may be retro on the outside, Shargeek is going to the other end of the spectrum with a completely modern set of internals. Housed within the handheld footprint is a 67W GaN assembly that has room for three ports; each of them share that total power output, which makes the adapter more than capable for topping off M2 MacBook Air, iPhone 14, iPads, and other gear in your Apple kit. But whether that means the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger is actually worth its $79 price tag is another question. One we’re of course answering below.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Using a new retro computer design shell, even the color is highly restored, with retro cables, retro trend to the end.

Digital rain screen, innovative charging visual function, real-time charging power display.

With 3xUSB-C ports, Shargeek equips a dynamic power distribution policy to handle the power outputs for up to three devices.

Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger supports major fast-charging protocols such as PD , QC , SCP/FCP etc.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using the new charger from Shargeek over the last few weeks, and the classic Macintosh design is still not lost on me. I simply adored the standard 35W version that we reviewed back in December, and now the company is bringing all of those adorable Apple vibes to an even more capable design.

Right after getting this charger out of the box, I noticed just how much larger it was than the original version. Packing in nearly twice the power output potential means a larger design, but that at least means that Shargeek has been able to pack in even more authentic details to the accessory. On the back, there are now little power button and port greebles thrown on for some added fun, as well as room for three ports on top of the device. So on top of being able to power larger devices like MacBooks and iPad Pros, you’ll be able to juice up several gadgets at once.

The one thing about this charger is that the screen on the Shargeek Retro 67W isn’t as bright as the marketing images would have you believe. The little code matrix effect that it plays when plugged in is certainly fun, but it isn’t quite as noticeable as some of the photos on the site show. Still, it’s a novel aspect of the build that adds a little extra flair on top of the classic Apple design.

Like many other multi-device charges, the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger does warm up when in use, though it’s worth noting that the Macintosh design doesn’t actually sacrifice any performance. I monitored the power output and even under sustained loads either maxing out or getting close to that 67W threshold, the charging rate stays consistent. So on top of looking cute, it’s also a reliable charger.

At the end of the day, it really does come down to whether the novelity of charging your Apple gear with a fun charger like this is worth the cash. The $79 price tag is hardly going to be the best value out there, especially when Anker sells a 100W power adapter for $52 or less right now. But if you’re looking for something that’s form is just as noteworthy as its function, I can at least recommend the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger. It’s not going to be the best option out there for budget-conscious shoppers, but there’s so much to be said for just how cute this will look on your desk or nightstand.

