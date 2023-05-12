Eve’s RGB HomeKit LED light strip sees first discount of the year to new low of $48

Amazon is offering the Eve HomeKit-enabled RGB LED Light Strip for $48.25 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $60 lately, today’s deal comes in at the first discount that we’ve seen in over a year and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This light strip is perfect for upgrading any space with ambient lighting. It outputs up to 1,800 lumens of brightness and features both white and RGB color reproductions. With support for Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, you can use HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color throughout the day. On top of that, Siri support is built-in and there’s also functionality for timers and schedules depending on how you want to use the light strip. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Eve Light Strip then head below for additional information.

Though the kit above does include adhesive to secure the strip to a surface, we recommend picking up this 100-piece mounting bracket kit for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. I used this very kit to mount the LED strips in my parents kitchen and they worked fantastically. You’ll find the brackets plus screws in the kit, and 100 should be more than enough to get the job done, no matter how big or small.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on Govee’s Dual RGBIC LED TV light bars that are down to a new all-time low of $49.50. Discounted by 29% in this sale, today’s deal makes now a great time to pick up the lighting kit. Then, swing by our smart home guide for all the other great ways you can upgrade your setup.

Eve Light Strip features:

Premium triple-diode architecture: full-spectrum white and color with an ultra-bright 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience (900 lm per m at 4200K)

Easy setup & length customization: can be cut at 11.8 in intervals or extended up to 32.8 ft thanks to optional 6.6 ft extension strips – perfect for bringing cabinets, skirting boards, shelving, stairways, or any solid surface to life

Supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!