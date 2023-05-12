Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 7.5W MagSafe 6,000mAh Portable Battery $22 (41% off), more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 7.5W MagSafe 6,000mAh Portable Battery for $21.82 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code SDT65L68 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its typical rate of $37, today’s 41% price drop delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was back in April for $26. Whether you’re someone who stays at home more or who leads an on-the-go lifestyle, having a MagSafe battery on hand is never a bad thing. This model from Baseus delivers a 6,000mAh charge capacity and delivers it to your iPhone through the 7.5W built-in Qi coil while attaching to your device via MagSafe. For other devices, or if you just need to charge quicker, there’s also a 20W USB-C PD output on the bottom. Baseus says that the battery is “nearly credit card-like size” so you won’t have to worry about added bulk when you’re carrying it around and not using it.

Just attach this magsafe compatible battery pack to your iPhone 14/13/12 Series for 7.5W fast magnetic wireless charging. No more alignment problems, the built-in strong magnets keep the magnetic power bank in place and prevent slipping. Our 20W USB-C port allows you to fast charge your iPhone 13 Pro to 58% in just 30 minutes. Plus, our battery pack can be fully charged in under 2 hours with a 18W PD charger (not included). It also supports pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the battery pack at the same time. Our power pod is perfectly designed to work flawlessly with the iPhone 14/13/12 series and the case with magsafe. It won’t overlap the camera and has no overhanging, especially for iPhone 13/12mini. *Other phones/devices that support wireless charging can be charged wirelessly, but have no magnetic function

