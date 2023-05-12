Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 7.5W MagSafe 6,000mAh Portable Battery $22 (41% off), more

Baseus US Flagship (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 7.5W MagSafe 6,000mAh Portable Battery for $21.82 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code SDT65L68 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its typical rate of $37, today’s 41% price drop delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was back in April for $26. Whether you’re someone who stays at home more or who leads an on-the-go lifestyle, having a MagSafe battery on hand is never a bad thing. This model from Baseus delivers a 6,000mAh charge capacity and delivers it to your iPhone through the 7.5W built-in Qi coil while attaching to your device via MagSafe. For other devices, or if you just need to charge quicker, there’s also a 20W USB-C PD output on the bottom. Baseus says that the battery is “nearly credit card-like size” so you won’t have to worry about added bulk when you’re carrying it around and not using it.
More smartphone accessories:
- LISEN MagSafe Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $12.50 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code 40OQX9A9
- Best Buy launches massive 3-day sale: AirPods, M2 Pro MacBook Pro, 4K TVs, much more
- 2-pack AsperX 10,000mAh Portable Batteries: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Apple’s AirPods Max in all colorways back to best price of 2023 at $450 shipped (Reg. $549)
- Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger with hits Amazon all-time low at $44, more
- 67W 4-port USB-C/A Charger: $31 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code JIBWUB2Z
- Upgrade your camera or gaming kit with Samsung’s 512GB microSD at the $46 low
- Wrangle those cables with rare deals on Smartish magnetic desktop organizers from $19
- Anwas Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 14 drops to $27 in four styles
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen on sale for the first time this year with $20 discount to $59
- Anker USB-C Lightning Cable: $10 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Feeke 36800mAh Solar Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch lands at best price of the year of $240 (Save $60)
- 15W Qi Charging Pad 2-pack: $17 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- AINOPE USB-C 10000mAh Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- ADDTAM Wall Tap with USB-C 2-pack: $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue hit $160 (Save $40)
- Amazon Basics 10W Qi Stand: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Just attach this magsafe compatible battery pack to your iPhone 14/13/12 Series for 7.5W fast magnetic wireless charging. No more alignment problems, the built-in strong magnets keep the magnetic power bank in place and prevent slipping. Our 20W USB-C port allows you to fast charge your iPhone 13 Pro to 58% in just 30 minutes. Plus, our battery pack can be fully charged in under 2 hours with a 18W PD charger (not included). It also supports pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the battery pack at the same time. Our power pod is perfectly designed to work flawlessly with the iPhone 14/13/12 series and the case with magsafe. It won’t overlap the camera and has no overhanging, especially for iPhone 13/12mini. *Other phones/devices that support wireless charging can be charged wirelessly, but have no magnetic function
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!