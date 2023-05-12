PowerA’s Zelda-themed Ancient Archer and Toon Link controllers available at Amazon from $22

From $22

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Nintendo Switch Controller in Ancient Archer for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically retailing for $28, today’s deal doesn’t just come in at 21% off, but marks the only the second major discount that we’ve tracked and delivers a new all-time low in the process. Those who are losing themselves in the launch of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will want to pick this controller up. Designed specifically for the Switch, it features the “Ancient Archer” styling which perfectly pair with the Hyrule warrior. Though wired, you won’t have to worry about changing batteries here and still be able to enjoy your favorite games from the couch. It has a detachable 10-foot USB-C cable, a 3.5mm aux jack to listen to the game while you play, and everything else we’ve come to know and love from PowerA’s controllers. Keep reading for more deals.

More PowerA deals:

Did you see that PowerA Nano Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch in Toon Link is now up for pre-order? Coming in at $22.99 with a pre-order price guarantee, you’ll lock in the lowest rate offered between now and its official launch on May 26. This would be another great controller for the Hyrule enthusiast to add to their collection, and features a fun green colorway with a cartoon-inspired depiction of Link front and center.

Don’t forget about the launch of HORI’s new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pro Switch controller that just came out today. There’s also a sling pack, and this would fully complete your Tears of the Kingdom setup for on-the-go gaming. Designed to mount to the side of your Switch, this Split Pad Pro controller delivers a more ergonomic experience than the standard Joy-Con while still retaining the portability that we know and love with Nintendo’s latest console.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch features:

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch combines beauty and performance. Each controller includes world-class art, along with awesome gaming features. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly, plug in your headset for stereo sound, and enjoy smooth thumbstick control thanks to a pair of embedded anti-friction rings. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB cable, plus PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment. *For use only while Switch is docked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, motion controls or amiibo NFC. Not for use with Joy-Con only games.

