HORI debuts new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pro Switch controller and sling pack

The new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pro from HORI has arrived. As I’m sure you already know, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is officially out in the wild (and up in the skies), and HORI has now issued a new version of its wonderful Split Pad Pro Switch controller featuring an updated design straight from the epic new Nintendo release. The new themed controller attachment is launching alongside HORI’s latest Adventure Pack Switch sling bag, also adorned with Zelda artwork and accents. Head below for a closer look at the now available Tears of the Kingdom HORI accessories. 

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pro from HORI

For those unfamiliar here, the Split Pad Pro snaps onto either side of your Switch in handheld mode to deliver a more full-size controller experience while still maintaining a form-factor similar to the Joy-Con setup. The same goes for its full-size analog sticks and D-pad that are joined by an “ergonomic design” and back grips for added comfort during your adventures through the skies of Hyrule. 

Compatible with Nintendo Switch and the OLED model, including the new Tears of the Kingdom edition, it also brings some additional functionality to your Nintendo console setup like a turbo mode and assignable rear buttons. But it does not directly support Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR cameras. 

The HORI Split Pad Pro attaches to the Nintendo Switch system to provide a full-size controller experience in Handheld Mode. The ergonomic form factor fits your hands perfectly for increased comfort and control. Features include full-size analog sticks and D-pad, turbo functions, and assignable rear buttons. Enjoy a new gaming experience with the Split Pad Pro! (Does not include Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR camera.) Officially Licensed by Nintendo

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pro from HORI is now available or purchase at $59.99 shipped and is releasing alongside the brand’s new themed Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack Travel Bag you’ll see below. 

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Adventure Pack

Much like the official Splatoon 3 model we featured previously, this sling pack features more than enough space to carry your Switch, some accessories, and is adorned with the busted Master Sword and some Hylian iconography:

  • Quality padding with adjustable strap and storage pockets
  •  Cross-body style carrying bag for Nintendo Switch systems & accessories
  • Featuring The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom artwork
  • Compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Score the HORI Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Adventure Pack on Amazon at $29.99.

