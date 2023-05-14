Save 20% on CORSAIR’s HS35 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset in return to year low of $40

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 20% discount or solid $10 price drop marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen this year so far. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen since last December. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” You will be able to game across multiple platforms with this headset thanks to the 3.5mm connector. This includes your desktop, PlayStation 4 or 5, and even Switch handheld. The boom microphone here can be removed when you don’t intend on using it and is Discord certified so you can be confident in your teammates hearing you clearly. Head below for more.

While you’re not currently saving any cash here, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at $50. Like the CORSAIR headset, the Kraken only uses a 3.5mm audio/microphone combo plug making it cross-platform compatible. The microphone on this headset retracts inside the left earcup to stay out of the way when not in use. Audio controls are also in-line with this headset rather than being on the headset itself. You still get 7.1 surround sound when you use the headset on a PC. Both headsets feature design keys to prolong comfort during long sessions.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a more premium gaming headset instead? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Delta S Wired USB-C Gaming Headset marked down to $146, the new all-time low price. This model headset comes equipped with the high-resolution ESS 9281 QUAD DAC to provide lossless audio processing for the lows, mids, highs, and ultra-highs. There is even a built-in Master Quality Authenticated renderer to support MQA core signals from places like TIDAL that “delivers studio quality sound and reveals every detail of the original recording.” Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “crystal-clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here features AI noise cancellation and has been certified by both Discord and TeamSpeak so you can rest assured that your teammates hear you clearly.

CORSAIR HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset features:

A pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver excellent sound quality with a wide range and reliable accuracy

Plush memory foam with adjustable ear cups, combined with lightweight construction, provides the comfort you need for hours of game play

A fully detachable unidirectional microphone is optimized for voice quality while reducing ambient noise, so that you’re heard loud and clear

