JBL’s 800W PartyBox 710 Portable Party Speaker returns to second-best price of $700

Amazon is currently offering the JBL PartyBox 710 Portable Party Speaker for $699.95 shipped. Normally going for $800, this solid $100 discount marks a return to the second-best price to date while coming within $1 of the all-time low seen only once before. This is only the second time this speaker model has been marked down this far as well. Unlike some other party speakers, the PartyBox 710 has no integrated battery that needs to be recharged. This means you’ll need a power outlet, but then the party can keep going. It is also rated at the IPX4 level meaning it can handle some splashes during those pool parties. The party lighting integrated within the speaker will sync up with your music or just display nice light patterns with controls located on the top of the PartyBox and within the PartyBox app. Overall, this is an 800W party speaker which has dual 2.75-inch tweeters and 8-inch woofers to take your summer parties to the next level. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Bluetooth Speaker for $90 after clipping the on-page coupon. The drivers inside the Motion Boom are made from “100% pure titanium” to reproduce frequencies up to “40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.” The higher IPX7 waterproof rating means you can have it float around the pool with you as well. You can expect to get around 24 hours of playback with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom speaker.

Looking to kick up your party a notch but don’t want to spend nearly as much? We’re currently tracking the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Bluetooth Speaker marked down to $280, the new all-time low price. This portable speaker comes with up to 12 hours of wireless playback while driving the 160W sound system inside. It is also rated at the IPX4 level meaning it can handle some splashes during those pool parties. The party lighting integrated within the speaker will sync up with your music or just display nice light patterns with controls located on the top of the PartyBox and within the PartyBox app.

JBL PartyBox 710 Speaker features:

POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Create an instant musical connection with 800 powerful watts of high-performance JBL Original Pro Sound. Dual 2.75″ tweeters and 8″ woofers paired with its tuned bass reflex port deliver detailed audio perfection for music so loud you can literally feel the beat.

PARTY LIGHTS: Lights, color, party. Transform any space into a rock concert, nightclub, and karaoke lounge all rolled into one. Sync your music to dynamic, customizable strobes, a unique starry night effect, and next level flashing club patterns easily controlled via the streamlined, user-friendly top panel dials or PartyBox app.

IPX4 SPLASHPROOF: Whether you are partying with friends in your backyard or sipping drinks by the pool, the JBL PartyBox 710 is IPX4 splashproof so you never have to worry about the party getting too wet and wild.

