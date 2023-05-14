Add a touch of color to your Mac workstation with the Logitech POP keyboard at $80 ($20 off)

Amazon is currently discounting the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboards at $79.99 shipped each across five different colors. Down from $100 in either case, today’s sale is marking a rare chance to save on the just-refreshed styles while delivering 20% in savings on the original batch. These are the best prices of the year across all the different models, too. Logitech recently brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys before just refreshing the lineup with some newer colors. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Keeping up with the unique colorway of the lead deal, the Logitech POP Mouse is a more affordable way to bring some refreshed aesthetics to your workstation for less. While you’d more regularly be paying $40, today’s companion offer to the Logitech POP Keys above now brings the price down to $29.99 in three different styles. Matching with the two offerings above, this one packs much of the same vibrant design with wireless connectivity and a slim build that you can learn all about the hands-on experience in our review.

If you’re looking for a new centerpiece to your desktop setup, we’re currently tracking a more rare discount on the elevated M2 Pro Mac mini configuration. This delivers Apple’s latest compact macOS machine for one of the lowest prices ever, taking $100 off in order to bring all of the latest in Apple Silicon to your workstation for $1,199.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard features:

Neon corals meet crushed raspberry colors on a keyboard designed for the ones who care the most, allowing you to change the game with POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in Heartbreaker Rose . Unleash your online personality with 8 swappable emoji keys and 1 emoji menu key, all customizable via Logitech Software. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys; feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop.

