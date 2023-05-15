Don’t pay $50 from Apple, Amazon has SanDisk’s 64GB Lightning/USB-C drive at $29

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone at $28.99 shipped. Regularly $43 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $38.50, this model more recently goes for around $34 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $1 below our previous mention and brings the handy device back down to the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Only once has it gone for this low at Amazon before today and it carries a $50 price tag on the official Apple store. The larger 256GB model is also on sale for $53.99 shipped, or within $1 of the all-time Amazon low. Featuring both USB-C and Lightning connectors, it makes for a simple and effective way to share content between Lightning-equipped Apple iPhones/iPads and modern USB-C MacBooks, for example. All of that is wrapped up inside of an all-metal casing with 64GB of capacity and backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 gear. Head below for more details.

If you’re not a Lightning port user, something like this all-metal 256GB dual PNY USB-C/A Flash Drive at the $25 Amazon all-time low might be a better fit. On the Lighting-equipped side of things, today’s lead deal is about as low as it gets from the big brands. You will find some no name options for a touch less like this model at $22, but it’s hard to recommend those over the tried, tested, and true SanDisk.

If you’re looking to take your miniature storage game up a notch, OWC’s miniature all-metal Thunderbolt/USB portable SSDs are where it’s at. These flash drive-sized options are easily some of the best out there, really impressed us after going hands-on, and are now at the lowest prices ever via the official Amazon storefront. Stating from $70, you can get a closer look at the OWC Envoy Mini models right here.

SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.(1); (1)For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices.

(1)For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!