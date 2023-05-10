PNY’s latest 256GB dual metal USB-C/A Flash Drive just hit the $25 Amazon all-time low

Joining an ongoing deal on the 256GB USB-A Kingston DataTraveler Max, Amazon is now offering the latest PNY 256GB DUO LINK USB 3.2 Flash Drive for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched last December at $30 and has yet to see a notable price drop, until today. This is 17% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we have tracked. Delivering a sleek silver metal design, this model looks more pricey than it is to my eyes. The 256GB of storage space is joined by USB 3.2 support and a dual flip treatment that provides both USB-C and USB-A connection points to support a wide range of gear, from the latest MacBooks and iPads to Android handsets, and more. Head below for more details on the keychain-ready storage device. 

If you’re just looking for a simple USB flash drive and aren’t concerned with the more premium metal build on the relatively newer release featured above, something like this Amazon Basics 256GB Ultra Fast USB 3.1 Flash Drive might do the trick instead. It is overall a more basic solution, but it also starts at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon to save you even more. 

Elsewhere in this week’s best storage deals, we are also tracking new all-time lows on Kingston’s latest portable SSDs that deliver up to 2,000MB/s speeds and deals starting from $91 shipped. The ongoing price drops on OWC’s miniature all-metal Thunderbolt/USB portable SSDs are also worth a look while they are sitting a the best prices we have ever tracked. Get a closer look at those right here and in our hands-on review

  • The PNY DUO LINK USB 3.2 Type-C Dual Flash Drive is the ideal mobile storage solution for file management on-the-go
  • Free up space on Type-C equipped Android mobile devices by transferring photos, videos, music and more to DUO LINK, making room for more memories
  • Transfer digital content from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets to full size devices such as laptop and desktop computers for more permanent storage
  • Access and stream digital content anytime, anywhere, directly from DUO LINK, no Wi-Fi connection needed

