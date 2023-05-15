ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p 170Hz Gaming Monitor returns to all-time low of $199

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $199 shipped. Normally going for $239, this 17% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only twice before. Featuring support for AMD FreeSync Premium and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will have next to no screen tearing with little to no ghosting, according to ASUS. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 170Hz refresh rate to give you even more frames to react to enemies quickly. The color and contrast performance you get here has earned this model the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and can playback HDR10 content. You’ll get two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input to use for your computer and consoles. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to make the jump into PC gaming? We’re currently tracking the Skytech Ryzen 5/8GB/500GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Desktop marked down to $801, the new all-time low for this model. Perfect for those just getting started in PC gaming, this desktop is designed for playing your favorite titles at 1080p. Whether you’re a MOBA player or prefer FPS, this desktop is great for it all. Plus, there’s room to upgrade in the future if you want more storage, RAM, or a better graphics card, allowing for AAA titles to be enjoyed at higher resolutions and frame rates. On top of that, the fact that it already comes with an RTX graphics card pre-installed means you can easily leverage things like NVIDIA’s DLSS technologies for increased frame rates without having to replace any hardware

ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS gaming monitor with ultrafast 170Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay.Viewing Angle:170.0 degrees

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

¼ inch tripod socket on the monitor stand allows a camera or additional display to be mounted for a unique gaming or streaming setup.

