Get over 400 hours of top-rated cybersecurity and IT training for just $80

Thanks to the move to remote working and the AI revolution, the demand for technical talent has never been stronger. If you want to start a new career in this field, the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle provides over 400 hours of training for $79.99 (Reg. $7,774) via 9to5Toys Specials.

If you focus on the right field, finding a well-paid job in tech is surprisingly easy right now. You don’t even need a degree.

However, recruiters want to see proof of your technical knowledge. That means picking up some key professional certifications.

The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle was designed to help you get up to speed. Featuring 26 full-length courses, it provides the perfect education for any aspiring engineer or security expert.

The training covers a wide range of skill sets, from cloud computing with Microsoft Azure to Cisco network security and disaster recovery.

You also get extensive prep for widely respected exams like CompTIA Security+, CySA+ and CASP+, Cisco CCNP, and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

With all 26 courses, you get on-demand access and a certificate of completion. The content comes from iCollege, in partnership with the experts at ITproTV.

These former tech professionals deliver high-quality learning materials, drawing on their real-world experience. They hold 375 certifications between them, and ITproTV is rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on G2.

Order today for only $79.99 to get lifetime access to all 400 hours of training, normally worth a total of $7,774.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!