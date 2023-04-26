Price drop: Pick up 13 CompTIA certification courses for only $55

If you want to work in tech, adding CompTIA certificates to your résumé is a smart move. The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle helps you build quite a collection, with 13 courses for only $54.97 (Reg. $3,887) via 9to5Toys Specials.

You don’t need a degree to build a great career in IT or cybersecurity. Recruiters are generally more interested in what you can do, rather than what exams you have passed.

However, there are some professional certifications that you really need to have. The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle helps you acquire them.

Through 239 hours of video training, you work towards a long list of well-regarded certifications — including CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, A+, Cloud+, Server+, Network+, and Linux+.

You can also dive into the lucrative world of cybersecurity. CompTIA Security+ unlocks jobs with an average salary of $86,000 a year, while CASP+ and CySA+ take you into six-figure territory.

Each course delivers all the information you need for passing the relevant exam, and you pick up some useful real-world skills along the way.

The training comes from ITProTV. This education provider only uses instructors with professional experience in the field they teach. Those instructors hold a total of 375 certifications between them, and the company has a rating of 7.9/10 on TrustRadius.

Order today for only $54.97 to get lifetime on-demand access to 239 hours of training, normally worth $3,887.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!