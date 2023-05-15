iOttie’s Velox MagSafe Car Mount is made for iPhone 14 with 20% price cut down to $20

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with 20% in savings in tow. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in February, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Made for iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series devices, this iOttie mount is the perfect upgrade for all of those upcoming road trips. Just as compelling for quick runs down to the store or daily commutes, this Velox mount features an air vent design that can wedge itself into just about any ride. Its MagSafe mount won’t charger your device, but that makes this is nice companion to wired CarPlay setups that can’t ditch the cable.

This popular alternative at Amazon lets you mount your smartphone for less than the lead deal. Clocking in at just $14, this 3-in-1 mount arrives with an adjustable design that can be mounted just about anywhere from your dashboard to windshield and more. It won’t be quite as flexible as the iOttie model above, especially without the MagSafe mounting system, but it helps keep your smartphone in-view for less.

As far as the latest from iOttie goes, the brand just launched its most capable MagSafe mount to date. Delivering a dashboard design, the company has packed an actively-cooled build into its new Pro car mount. Having just debuted last month, there’s also a new mini mount joining the Velox lineup that on top of keeping your iPhone 14 in view, also charges your device with 7.5W speeds.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

The Velox Series celebrates iOttie’s design heritage and vision for the future with a new set of products developed exclusively for the latest iPhones and accessories. Meticulously designed in midnight blue, the Velox series brings a classic feel to the most cutting-edge technology. With seamless mounting solutions that enhance the interior of any vehicle, the Velox series by iOttie aims to set the new gold standard by offering the best iPhone experiences backed by the latest technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!