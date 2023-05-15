Save up to $449 on cert. refurb iPhone 13 starting at all-time lows from $550

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering certified refurbished iPhone 13 from $549.99 for unlocked models in five different colors. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a flat $6 fee applying in any other case. Down from its original $799 going rate, today’s offer arrives with $249 in savings attached. It’s a match of the all-time low for only the second time and is the best price in a month, too. There’s also added savings on higher capacity models, with the 512GB configuration sitting at $649.99 from its usual $1,099 price tag, delivering $449 in savings along the way.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days and then head below for more.

As notable of a way to leverage some of your savings, you can mix and match the look of your new smartphone by picking up one of Apple’s in-house Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. Starting at $42 each across four different styles, there’s a reason these are some of the more beloved and popular covers on the market. The premium designs add a pop of color to your handset with soft silicone builds that add some grip into the mix. On top of MagSafe support, there’s also a microfiber lining on the inside.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high-quality streaming. Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range. A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine. Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!