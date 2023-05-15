Olight’s latest sale discounts LED flashlights, headlamps, and more from $24 (Up to 34% off)

Olight is currently running a sale on a number of its LED flashlights both at Amazon and its official storefront. Leading the way is the i5T EOS 300-lumen LED Flashlight for $23.96 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $30, and still fetching as much direct from Olight, today’s deal comes in at 20% off and matches the best price that we’ve seen in the past year. However, it did go for around $20 back in November of 2021. This pocket-sized flashlight is perfect for adding to your EDC. Delivering 300 lumens of brightness with a 60 meter beam distance, the i5T EOS LED flashlight will easily light the way in front of you at night. It’s powered by a single AA battery, which can be standard or rechargeable as Olight has left that decision up to you. The tail switch makes it easy to turn the flashlight on or off, and also allows you to flip the mode from low to high. Plus, there’s a dual-direction pocket clip which lets you stow it in a pocket or clip it to your hat depending on what you need. Keep reading for additional Olight deals.

Olight i5T EOS LED Flashlight features:

Compact and lightweight, powered by a convenient and widely available single AA battery, it delivers a max output of 300 lumens and a max throw of 60 meters. Double helix body knurling is designed for unique style, excellent ventilation and solid grip. The user can operate momentary on and quick mode shifting (15/300 lumens) all through a convenient tail switch. The tail switch features a built-in spring, making the pressure smooth and just right; Embedded with small pearls silicone surface, the switch provides an anti-slip pressing experience. The dual direction pocket clip makes it convenient to carry the flashlight in a pocket or attach to a hat brim or backpack strap for hands-free experience. With a lanyard hole, the clip can accept a 1.5mm diameter lanyard cord.

