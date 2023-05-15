Beats Studio Buds deliver ANC and ‘Hey Siri’ support at $94.50 (Reg. $150, Second-best)

Ahead of the new Plus version expected to launch later this month, Amazon is beginning to clear out the Beats Studio Buds. While we’ve seen most of the colorways down at $100 already this spring, the more recent Moon Gray stylings are now marked down to $94.49 shipped. Typically fetching $150, this is not only a nearly $56 discount, but also $6 under our previous mention and the lowest since the very beginning of the year. Pricing did start at $90 back in January, but this is the second-best discount of the year and the lowest price since.

Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Then head below for a more affordable pair of Beats earbuds that are also at the second-best prices to date.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $39.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Now on sale from the usual $70 going rate, these are now at the second-best prices to date on Amazon at within $1 of the all-time low. This is also $10 below our previous mention, too.

Or if you’re looking for a more flagship-caliber experience from the Beats stable, we’re tracking some savings that had hit the Beats Fit Pro series. Notably marking a chance to save on the newer Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue styles that just launched back in February, all three of the recent debuts are resting at $160 from the usual $200 going rates. On top of delivering better sounding audio, there’s also the onboard H1 chip and contact sensors for automatically pausing music once the buds are taken out of your ears.

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

