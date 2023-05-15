OtterBox offers some of the best prices of the year in new 25% off birthday sitewide sale

After seeing a notable 20% sale for Mother’s Day, OtterBox is now offering 25% off sitewide to celebrate its birthday. OtterBox has been a staple accessory maker around here for a very long time, and rightfully so, but it is now offering some of the best deals of the year to mark 25 years in the business. From ultra-protective iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, to Apple Watch bands, gaming gear, and MagSafe chargers, if you’re looking to upgrade your tech kit, whether at home or on on-the-go, now’s a great time to capitalize on the brand’s birthday price drops. Head below for a closer look. 

OtterBox goes 25% off sitewide

Now celebrating a quarter-century in the Apple gear and tech accessory business, sure to browse through the entire OtterBox Birthday Day sale to score 25% off sitewide before the sale shuts down for good. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50. You’ll find some highlights and new releases listed below, some of which are now at new all-time lows and all of them are even less pricey than our previous mention.

OtterBox MagSafe and charging gear deals:

And even more…

And if you’re looking for some ideas, be sure to check out some of our hands-on features on the brand’s gear to help make a more informed purchase decision:

