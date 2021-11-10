Tested: OtterBox’s iPhone 13 antimicrobial case with removable PopSocket grip

It is time to take a closer look at the OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case, or the Pro Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Antimicrobial Case, as it is officially known. OtterBox has been a staple in the iPhone protection business for many years, not to mention a mainstay in our yearly roundups of the best cases out there, so it’s time to see what its latest PopSocket-equipped iPhone 13 cover has in store. Head below for our OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case review in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case review

The OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case features a built-in PopSocket Pop-Grip that snaps in and out of the back of the case. And you can simply close it flat, “press down, and turn to swap the PopTop” when you’re ready for a new one. Otherwise, you’re looking at a Pro Otter Symmetry Series case made with 50% recycled materials and DROP+ tech that can handle “3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6),” alongside the usual raised bezel surrounding the front display and camera array around back.

The case is available in black, Digitone Graphic (Black/White/Multi-Color), Tranquil Waters (Blue), and the Day Trip Graphic (Green/Blue/Purple) on display in this review.

There is no MagSafe support here, and you’ll need to remove the Pop-Grip on the back to make use of wireless Qi-based charging, but that is to be expected for a case with an extra handle grip hanging off the back of their cases. While it may lack MagSafe, the case is compatible with “PopSockets PopTop, PopSockets Car Vent Mount, and PopSockets Multi-Surface Mount.”

From there, the OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case also features a silver-based antimicrobial additive “that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria.”

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

DROP+ | 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Case is infused with a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth

Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria*

Made with 50% recycled plastic**

PopSockets PopGrip is integrated into the case for a slim look that slips easily into pockets

PopTop designs are easy to switch out – just close flat, press down and turn to swap the PopTop

Wireless charging compatible (may need to remove PopTop)

9to5Toys’ Take

Personally speaking, I’m not reaching out for a PopSocket or a case with one built-in, but the OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case has been an overall positive experience anyway. It certainly adds some extra grip to the iPhone 13 experience, but having to forgo MagSafe gear and the challenges with wireless charging means this case just isn’t worth it for me personally.

Having said that, for folks that do want that PopSocket on the back, and you presumably do if you’re reading this, the OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case is the best option I’ve experienced yet. You don’t need to deal with that annoying 3M-like adhesive when you’re just sticking the PopGrip on another case and can cleanly remove and replace it as needed. Plus, you’re getting a high-quality OtterBox-made case to go with it.

Getting the phone in and out of the case is extremely snug – it took me a second to even be confident enough to jam it in there in fear of a button getting snapped off on my iPhone 13. But once I got over that and just shoved it in, everything was just fine and resulted in a particularly form-fitting cover.

In the end, the OtterBox iPhone 13 PopSocket Case seems to be one of the better options for folks looking for the PopGrip experience. It is certainly more pricey than purchasing a budget case on Amazon and sticking a PopGrip on it, but you’re also getting that OtterBox quality and drop protection. I would recommend waiting for a sale (like the one that is live right now!), but either way, you’re getting what you pay for here. This is a high-quality iPhone 13 case that provides some peace of mind in case you drop it with an integrated PopGrip you can remove and replace as you see fit, not to mention the antimicrobial treatment.

