Samsung’s latest Galaxy Book 3 sees first price drop of $250 to new low at $950

Amazon is offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 3 i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $949.99 shipped. Down from $1,200, today’s deal not only saves $250 from the normal going rate but also delivers 21% in savings and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked since launch. Ready to take your workstation on-the-go, this laptop is thin, light, and packs a premium design. The 1080p display is crisp enough for reading lots of text but also accurate enough for editing photos and videos away from your desk. There’s 512GB of onboard storage, but the microSD card slot allows you to add up to 2TB more with relative ease. You’ll also find plenty of ports here, including USB-C and USB-A on both sides, as well as a full-sized HDMI jack and a 3.5mm headphone plug. Plus, for taking video calls on-the-go, there’s a built-in 720p webcam which makes it easy to join in on Teams or Zoom meetings. Check out our coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Leverage your savings to pick up Silicon Power’s 1TB microSD card. It’s just $69 at Amazon, which is pretty affordable for an extra 1TB of storage. This is about as good as it gets for plug-and-play storage, doubling the storage in your system instantly. Simply place the microSD card in the slot on the side and you’ll have access to another 1TB of storage, which can also be repurposed into a camera, drone, or smartphone in the future should the need arise.

Not ready to drop $950 on a laptop? Well, you’re in luck. Earlier today we tracked down a deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 which is currently down to its best price ever. Available for $343, you’d typically pay $550 for this Chromebook. While it might not run Windows, and it lacks the power that the Galaxy Book 3 has above, the Chromebook 2 is still a solid choice for your on-the-go setup if you can work exclusive in Chrome or Android apps.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 features:

Like the idea of more? Upgrade your world with Galaxy Book3, a powerful PC that’s amazingly capable. It’s packed with features to make your life even better and easier. Take your multitasking to the next level with a processor that’s raring to go and keep browsing for hours with a long-lasting battery. Take in every detail on a 15″ screen with supersmooth graphics. Get even more to-dos done when you sync up with your other compatible Galaxy devices. Elevate your everyday — upgrade to Galaxy Book3.

