New lows hit SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSDs: 1TB 2,000MB/s Pro $120, more from $60

We have spotted some new price drops on the popular SanDisk Extreme portable SSD lineup starting with the 1TB pro model at $119.99 shipped. This model sat in the $200 range for most of last year before coming down to around $130 for the holidays. This year it carries a $150 regular price and is now $10 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. We have raved about this model ever since going hands-on and it remains one of the best options for folks looking to get a speed boost over the typical 1,050MB/s options. This one clocks in at up to 2,000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, USB-C connectivity, and a forged aluminum chassis that acts as a heatsink to help maintain performance. Its build provides 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water and dust resistance with all of the details you need in our review. Head below for more SanDisk Extreme deals.

More SanDisk portable SSD deals:

If you are, however, looking for something with a gaming focus, we are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low WD_BLACK’s 2TB SSD Game Drive with RGB halo lighting. This is one is easily among our favorite options in the category and is now back down to the Amazon all-time low at $170 shipped. Get a closer look at the deal details right here and a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD feature:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!