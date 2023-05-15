Bring that legendary Shure SMB7 XLR mic sound into your setup at $349 (Open-box, Reg. $399)

The Shure SM7 lineup of microphones has long been a staple in professional broadcasting and recording, including some of the suggest pop records ever from Metallica and The Rolling Stones to Whitney Houston and the list goes on. Today, B&H is offering a new open-box unit of the latest model Shure SMB7 XLR microphone for $349 shipped. Regularly $399 at Amazon and rarely ever going on sale, today’s deal is $50 off and the lowest price we can find. It is also the first solid price drop we have tracked since a $360 deal over the holidays last year. This is the XLR model that requires an audio interface, as opposed to the popular Shure MV7 USB model. It is a solid option for music recording as well as being a mic you see featured on many of the podcasts you watch and listen to everyday. It features air suspension shock isolation as well as an integrated pop filter to help reduce unwanted sounds and vocal noises alongside a cardioid pattern that’s great for getting up close and rejecting off-axis audio. The integrated clip and mic stand connection works nicely with boom arms and typical upright solutions just the same. Head below for more details.

If the more affordable Shure MV7 USB Microphone we mentioned above is still a bit much at $249 shipped, or you would just prefer an XLR solution, the Shure MV7X is a solid solution. All but serious professionals are going to be able to tell much of a difference between this model and the clearly more high-end SMB7 above and you can land one for $179 shipped on Amazon right now.

Then check out our review of Sennheiser’s new Profile USB Mic and boom arm as well as the NZXT Capsule Mini before you jump into our launch coverage of the gorgeous new Teenage Engineering CM–15 Field Microphone. Described as the “first all-in-1 mic offering a combination of 48v phantom powered mini XLR, USB audio interface and pre-amp, 3.5mm line output and battery-power” in a single device, it is about as eye-catching as it is functionally impressive. Get a closer look right here.

Shure SMB7 XLR mic features:

Studio Recording, Home Recording, Podcasting and Streaming. The SM7B Is Trusted By The Worlds Leading Vocalists, Podcasters and Streamers. The SM7B’s Dynamic Cartridge With Smooth, Flat, Wide-range Frequency Response Produces Exceptionally Clean and Natural Reproduction Of Both Music and Speech. Found In The Top Podcasting Studios Around The World, The SM7B Air Suspension Shock Isolation and Pop Filter Eliminate Both Mechanical Noise And Breathiness. So Words Get Through And The Rest Stays Out Of The Mix. Professional Live Streaming Starts With A Microphone Capable Of Capturing Exceptionally Clean And Natural Reproduction Of Both Music And Speech. The SM7B Has Been A Pioneer In Such Abilities For Decades.

