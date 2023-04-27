Teenage Engineering unveils ‘world’s first’ wireless portable mic with 3-way interface, and it’s gorgeous

The new Teenage Engineering CM–15 field microphone has arrived. TE is one of the most unique, interesting, and creative audio gadget makers anywhere (I love them), and today it is unveiling its very first foray into the microphone space. The CM-15 is an expansion of its Field line of gear most recently exemplified by the recycled Field Desk with a modular rail system and the wild little TX-6 mixer we went hands-on with previously. The new Teenage Engineering field mic continues the brand’s trend of developing innovative music gear as well as the aesthetics we have come to love from the previous Field releases. Hit the jump for a closer look and all of the details.

New Teenage Engineering CM–15 Field Microphone

The new Teenage Engineering CM–15 field microphone is described as a portable large-diaphragm condenser microphone and the “first all-in-1 mic offering a combination of 48v phantom powered mini XLR, USB audio interface and pre-amp, 3.5mm line output and battery-power” in a single device.

…we call it CM–15. the latest addition to our field system.a versatile studio quality, ultra-portable microphone that comes with a built-in professional usb-c audio interface with built-in preamp. add a 3.5 mm jack and a 48v phantom powered mini xlr, and you have a truly one-of-a-kind battery-powered studio microphone.

The CM–15 features a super-cardioid polar pattern that means it is focused on capturing sounds in front of the diaphragm in a “clear and transparent” manner with an “ESS sabre analog-to-digital converter delivering high-fidelity sound.”

3-way power and audio I/O

The power and connectivity options are the real selling point (outside of the striking design anyway). Allowing for “quick and portable studio set-ups for musicians and podcasters alike,” you’ll find true analog output over mini XLR and a 3.5 mm jack alongside USB-C action, and you can use all three at the same time. As far as powering the wireless unit, phantom power, battery, or USB-C are available here. TE says “CM–15 is the only battery-powered microphone to include all these features.”

If the machined metal build is anything like the TX-6 mixer we went hands-on with, you can expect an absolutely gorgeous finish through and through here. The CM-15 comes equipped with 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch adapters for universal compatibility with standard mic stands and tripods as well as allowing for 90- to 110-degree tile – the mini tripod you see in the imagery works as well, but you have to buy it separately.

The new Teenage Engineering CM–15 field microphone will be available “summer 2023” and you can get a closer look right here in the meantime.

More of the latest from Teenage Engineering:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!