NZXT Capsule Mini review: Small, stylish, and sounds good, but should you buy it? [Video]

NZXT’s latest addition to its peripheral lineup is the Capsule Mini – a smaller version of the Capsule USB microphone we reviewed back in the fall of 2021. The Mini keeps the stylish design language of the larger mic but comes in a much smaller package that won’t take up as much space on a desk – making it ideal for gamers who want more room. It’s also much more affordable at just $70. But how does it stack up against one of my favorite small streaming mics – the HyperX SoloCast? Be sure to hit the video below to see and hear all of the details.

Design

The NZXT Capsule Mini measures five inches tall, down from the 6.75-inch tall Capsule. It is also .5 inches shorter in diameter. Across the entire mic, though, it keeps a very similar design language with a stylish black-and-white colorway. A single knob on the front of the Capsule Mini handles headphone volume from the 3.5mm jack on the bottom of the microphone. Pushing the knob in will mute the mic.

Unlike the larger Capsule mic with a slick replaceable bracket that holds the table mount, the Capsule Mini simply unscrews from the sides of the mic if you want to mount it on a mic arm. Rather than the LED ring on the bottom of the larger Capsule, the Mini has a single LED status light under the knob.

Mini Boom Arm

In addition to the Capsule Mini, NZXT is also now offering the boom arm mini. Once again, the design is right in line with the bigger boom arm that is already available from NZXT. This one is quite a bit smaller, though.

For those with very small setups, this could be a viable option, but at the $70 price point, there are much more affordable options on Amazon that will get you more adjustability. Granted, most of those don’t look as premium as the NZXT boom arms, though.

NZXT Capsule Mini: Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kftHl04dh0w

NZXT Capsule Mini: How does it sound?

From my testing, I prefer the sound of the Capsule Mini to the larger microphone. I like the way it handles the midrange. To me, it has more of a compressed lightly tuned broadcast sound and the larger Capsule sounded harsher to me on the high end. Be sure to watch the video to hear examples of how the Capsule and Capsule Mini compare to the SoloCast.

Another aspect to consider with condenser mics that sit on a desk is impact noise that inevitably gets picked up through the mic stand, which was a big issue with the SoloCast but can typically be remedied with a boom arm.

I compared this between the NZXT Capsule, Capsule Mini, and the HyperX Solocast – my favorite small condenser microphone. The SoloCast picked up the most noise, the Capsule Mini was next, and the larger Capsule was best and knocking out desk noise.

All of that changes when you incorporate a boom arm, though. NZXT’s Boom Arm and mini boom arms work well for this, but there are options available from Amazon as well. We did a whole video on how the make the SoloCast sound better with a couple of mods – a boom arm, shock mount, and pop filter. That package came out to about $75 with the items on sale but $112 with list prices.

With the Capsule Mini coming in at $70 and the Mini Boom arm also priced at $70, the two together will cost $140. The Capsule is $130 and the larger NZXT Boom arm is $100.

9to5Toys’ Take

NZXT’s Capsule Mini is a stylish, compact condenser microphone for streaming. I have a hard time recommending it over the HyperX Solocast which is currently on sale for $50, but we often track it for much less than that. But if you like the look and don’t mind the price, the NZXT Capsule Mini looks and sounds great.

