AfterShokz OpenMove open-ear bone conducting headphones hit new low of $50

The official AfterShokz Amazon storefront is offering its OpenMove Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $50 shipped in white. For comparison, all of the other colorways still go for the normal $80 going rate and today’s deal comes in at $6 below our last mention. Not only that, this delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most headphones have some form of noise isolation at the very least, if not full noise cancellation, AfterShokz is different. It uses bone conducting technology and clamps to your temples instead of going in your ears. This is more comfortable than in-ear headphones for most people and be able to not only hear your music or calls, but also ambient sounds. By hearing ambient sounds, you’ll know if there’s a car approaching, if someone calls or name, or when anything else happens. Plus, AfterShokz OpenMove last for up to six hours of usage on a single charge before it’s time to plug back in. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward picking up this hard case made specifically for your new AfterShokz OpenMove. Coming in at $18, it takes just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to buy. Given the design of the OpenMove, it’ll be good to keep them safe when not being used and this case does just that.

AfterShokz OpenMove features:

Open-Ear Headphones – Experience unmatched comfort with our lightweight, secure fit, featuring an earbud-free design for all-day listening without ear fatigue.(Rebranded version of AfterShokz OpenMove)

Safety & Connection – Stay motivated with your favorite audio without compromising on safety. Unlike over-ear and in-ear headphones, OpenMove keeps you connected and aware of your surroundings.

Secure Fit – From light jogs to everyday commutes, a wraparound titanium frame keeps your bone conduction headphones in place during a range of low impact activities.

6 Hours of Music & Calls – Enjoy six continuous hours of music, calls, and podcasts on a single charge with our bluetooth headphones.

High Sound Quality- Enjoy balanced audio, optimal volume and rich bass delivered through your cheekbone, anytime, anywhere with this premium OpenMove headset.

