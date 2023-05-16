Hands-on: Skullcandy launches new Crusher ANC 2 headphones with dedicated bass slider

Skullcandy today is launching its latest pair of ANC headphones. The new Crusher ANC 2 deliver Skullcandy’s latest over-ear designs that on top of delivering stables like active noise cancellation, also come backed by some more standout inclusions. There’s up to 60-hour playback on a single charge, not to mention built-in Tile tracking and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. But the real star of the show from my listening so far is the Crusher bass controls, making these headphones standout from the competition.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones now available

Clocking in at the $229.99 price point, there’s a lot to love about the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones on paper. I did have a chance to see how they sound and perform in-person, but before we get to that, let’s at least cover the actual specs.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones notably arrive with active noise cancellation thanks to an array of four microphones that monitor your surroundings to help filter out distracting audio. When ANC is enabled, you’ll enjoy 50 hours of battery life. Turning off the sound isolation nets you an extra 10 hours of listening, bringing the total amount of time you can rock out before having to recharge up to 60 hours. Though when you do have to refuel, a 10-minute charge nets you four hours of playtime via the USB-C port.

Packed into the over-ear design is also some of Skullcandy’s usual smart features, including its Skull-IQ tech that delivers hands-free voice control over volume, changing tracks, and more. The Crusher ANC 2 headphones come centered around Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity from there, which yields multipoint pairing for connecting to multiple devices at a time. Not to mention connection to a companion app that lets you adjust the EQ tuning, personalize the on-device buttons, and even configure the built-in Tile tracking technology to help make sure you can always locate the headphones.

As for what makes the Skullcandy Crusher 2 headphones stand out even more from the competition, the brand has packed in its latest implementation of its Crusher adjustable bass slider. While there’s a fairly robust set of on-headphone controls that make adjusting volume, taking calls, and interacting with your audio playback more convenient than having to pull out your device, there’s also a physical wheel for tuning bass on the fly.

The tagline for the feature is Music You Can Feel, and I really do have to give credit where credit is due. This is some of the most impressive bass I’ve heard from a pair of over-ears to date. So much so that turning the Crusher wheel all the way up does in fact deliver on bass that’s so booming you can physically feel it.

Now available for purchase direct from Skullcandy, the new Crusher ANC 2 headphones clock in at $229.99. We’re still waiting for listings to go live at other retailers like Amazon, though Walmart does have them in stock right now, listed as the XT version that is identical to the standard model.

9to5Toys’ Take

Skullcandy’s new Crusher 2 headphones just showed up on my doorstep earlier this morning. I’ve had the past several hours to check them out so far, and while a full review is in the works, I do have some notes from my first impression thus far.

Right out of the box, the build quality is the first thing that impressed me. The headphones are made out of a matte plastic that has a soft touch finish to it. That pairs with some extra cushiony ear pads, as well as a folding design for stowing away when not in use. At that $230 price point, these do physically feel like you’re getting a product worth the cash, so a good start.

I still need to listen to the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones more, but I will say that the sound quality is nothing to sneeze at. At the very least, they deliver a very solid listening experience that matches what you’d expect from the price tag. But then there’s the Crusher bass wheel, which is frankly insane. There’s really no other word for it. It’s a feature I was expecting to work, but not to completely blow me away. The short of it is that if you’re in the market for a pair of headphones that prioritize bass, look no further. Adjustable EQ settings are one thing, but Skullcandy is just going for all-in here on a pair of cans that absolutely rock.

As for the price, I do find that the $230 MSRP is a reasonable rate. Anything more nuanced will have to wait for my full review, where I will be seeing just how exactly everything stacks up and how the Crusher ANC 2 headphones from Skullcandy stack up to other models on the market. I just need to rock out a bit more with them before it’s time for a final verdict.

