Logitech’s official Oculus Quest 2 G PRO Headset hits new $70 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the official Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently matched at Best Buy for today only, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $5 under the best we have tracked on Amazon previously and a new all-time low there. Described as the “official over-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2,” they were designed in tandem with “the world’s leading esports pros” to deliver an optimal gaming experience for the popular VR platform. Featuring an aluminum fork and steel-reinforced headband alongside “soft and light premium materials for unmatched comfort,” you’ll also find a custom-length cable for the right fit with the headset as well as passive noise isolation to block out the world around you when desired. Head below for more details.

Today’s Logitech over-ear headset comes in at even lower than Anker’s VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds for the Oculus Quest 2 at $80, leaving the Logitech option as one of the most affordable official headsets you’ll find from a brand name right now. Another way to make the VR gaming experience even more comfortable for some folks is with the official strap for enhanced support and comfort that comes in at $53 via Amazon.

If it’s your PC battlestation rig you’re looking to upgrade, our curated deal hub is where you need to be instead. Alongside a host of mice and keyboard deals from top brands, you’ll also find all-in-one gaming machines and this affordable CORSAIR HS35 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset down at the $40 Amazon 2023 low. Dive in for yourself right here.

Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 features:

The official over-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2. Designed with the world’s leading esports pros.

Custom-length cable and passive noise isolation let you fully immerse into the VR world with no outside distractions.

Designed specifically for the optimal gaming experience, delivering amazingly clear and precise sound imaging for the breathtaking VR experience.

Soft and light premium materials for unmatched comfort during long gaming sessions. Enjoy your VR world completely and continuously.

Built to last with aluminum fork and steel-reinforced headband. Premium minimalist feel and aesthetic.

