Forget building your own PC. Alienware’s Ryzen 7/RTX 3070 desktop is down to $1,400

Amazon is offering the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally $1,750 or more at Amazon, today’s deal comes in with at least $350 off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing a Ryzen 7 5800 processor, there’s plenty of power available in this desktop to do both gaming and content creation. To back up the processor, there’s the RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory which is perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming. In addition to that, there’s a 512GB NVMe SSD as well as a 1TB HDD plus 16GB of DDR4 RAM in tow which gets you up and going as soon as this desktop arrives at your door. Keep reading for more.

If the included 512GB NVMe SSD isn’t large enough for your liking, then put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

Round out your new setup with a refreshed monitor. Earlier today, we found MSI’s OPTIX 31.5-inch Quantum Dot 1440p 175Hz gaming display on sale for a low price of $379. Normally $600, this 37% discount makes the premium monitor a solid option for your gaming setup. It has a 1440p resolution which is the sweet spot for the RTX 3070 and the 175Hz refresh rate is great for fast-paced titles.

Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming Desktop features:

The Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop is built with a powerful processor, incredible graphics, and large fan for an ultimate, uninterrupted gaming experience.

Whether your in the middle of intense gameplay or a creative pursuit you can rely on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor for stunningly-fast performance.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 delivers the stunning performance that gamers need, with 8 GB GDDR6 dedicated memory, your experience will never look smoother.

