Save 37% on MSI’s OPTIX 31.5-inch Quantum Dot 1440p 175Hz Gaming Monitor at $379 low

Amazon is now offering the MSI OPTIX 31.5-inch Quantum Dot 1440p 175Hz Gaming Monitor for $379 shipped. Normally going for $600, this 37% discount or solid $221 price drop marks a new all-time low price for this model. Whether you’re heavy into eSport titles or just want a large gaming display, this MSI option is worth a look, especially considering its support for NVIDIA G-SYNC. The IPS panel here has enough color and contrast performance to receive the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. This is further enhanced by the Quantum Dot layer to further enhance colors. The console mode here will also allow the monitor to accept a 4K signal so you have the highest quality image, even though the resolution here is limited to 1440p. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input so you can have your desktop and consoles connected at the same time. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your monitor but want to save some cash? We’re currently tracking the MSI OPTIX 32-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $270, the new all-time low. With the 1500R curve, this monitor will increase your immersion into games and content while also reducing eye strain that can occur with flat panels. When gaming at high refresh rates, screen tearing can become an issue so MSI implemented AMD FreeSync Premium support here so your gameplay is fluid and smooth. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have dual HDMI 2.0b ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2a input so you can have both your desktop and console connected at once.

MSI OPTIX 31.5-inch Quantum Dot 1440p 175Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Rapid IPS Panel – Enjoy breathtaking visuals at UWQHD (2560×1440) resolution with ultra-fast 175Hz Refresh rate and 1ms Response Time.

NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible – Erase screen tearing and stuttering by dynamically matching the refresh rate of your display to the frame rate of the GPU.

Discover Quantum Dot – Captivating colors created by utilizing a dynamically engineered layer of nanoparticles to enhance color accuracy and increase color saturation.

