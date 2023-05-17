Amazon lights up your home/campsite with Energizer lanterns, headlamps, more from $7.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonEnergizer
36% off $7.50+

Joining the ongoing Olight flashlight sale at up to 34% off, Amazon has now launched a new Energizer sale. Loaded with flashlights, combo nightlights, headlamps, camping lanterns, and more. The deals start from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 to provide some affordable lighting solutions for upcoming camping trips, summer evening bike rides, and around the house. With up to 36% in savings, you’ll find a series of flashlight options alongside rechargeable camping lanterns, clip-on reading lights, headlamps for upcoming adventures, and more. Head below for some top picks from the sale. 

Amazon Energizer lighting sale: 

As we mentioned above, you’ll find a host of Olight flashlights and headlamps on sale right now – be sure to check out our hands-on review of the brand’s Obulb Plus – alongside the new UGREEN PowerRoam portable power stations to light up your camp site and power your gear anywhere. 

Energizer Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern features:

One Energizer Rechargeable LED Lantern with one charging cable…The LED lantern has a removable cap and hanging hook to deliver 360-degree area lighting…This lantern features a USB port out for charging devices, making it great as an outdoor light, camping lantern or emergency light…Camping lantern has a brightness of up to 1150 Lumen and is IPX4 water-resistant for a durable, rechargeable lantern.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Energizer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Repair your own electronics with ORIA’s 106-in-1 ...
Lamp Depot’s minimalist LED corner floor lamp lan...
Tested: Satechi’s new 200W USB-C charger packs en...
BioLite’s smartphone-connected FirePit+ wood and ...
Forget building your own PC. Alienware’s Ryzen 7/...
Check out this new connected self-moving robotic chess ...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Slay the Spir...
Apple’s latest iTunes sale has $8 movies with das...
Load more...
Show More Comments