Amazon lights up your home/campsite with Energizer lanterns, headlamps, more from $7.50

Joining the ongoing Olight flashlight sale at up to 34% off, Amazon has now launched a new Energizer sale. Loaded with flashlights, combo nightlights, headlamps, camping lanterns, and more. The deals start from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 to provide some affordable lighting solutions for upcoming camping trips, summer evening bike rides, and around the house. With up to 36% in savings, you’ll find a series of flashlight options alongside rechargeable camping lanterns, clip-on reading lights, headlamps for upcoming adventures, and more. Head below for some top picks from the sale.

Amazon Energizer lighting sale:

As we mentioned above, you’ll find a host of Olight flashlights and headlamps on sale right now – be sure to check out our hands-on review of the brand’s Obulb Plus – alongside the new UGREEN PowerRoam portable power stations to light up your camp site and power your gear anywhere.

Energizer Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern features:

One Energizer Rechargeable LED Lantern with one charging cable…The LED lantern has a removable cap and hanging hook to deliver 360-degree area lighting…This lantern features a USB port out for charging devices, making it great as an outdoor light, camping lantern or emergency light…Camping lantern has a brightness of up to 1150 Lumen and is IPX4 water-resistant for a durable, rechargeable lantern.

