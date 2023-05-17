Samsung’s 990 PRO 7,450MB/s PC and PS5 internal SSDs hit all-time lows from $150

After first launching last summer, just before we had a chance to go hands-on for review, Amazon is now serving up its first major price drops on the blazing fast Samsung 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drives. These heatsink-equipped storage devices are now down at $149.99 in the 1TB capacity and $239.99 shipped for the 2TB. The latest releases in the brand’s higher-end gaming-ready lineup carry $190 and $310 regular prices and are now up to $60 off. Today’s deals are new Amazon all-time lows and the first solid drops we have tracked there. You’re looking at PCIe 4.0 performance that runs at up to 7,450MB/s alongside integrated RGB LED lights to shine through your open PC chassis. From there, you’ll find Samsung’s own built-in nickel-coated controller heatsink technology that’s “perfect” for PS5 as well as PC desktops and laptops. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and right here before you head below for additional details.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, something like the PC battlestation and PS5-ready WD_BLACK SN850X SSD is a solid option – one of our favorites in fact. While not as fast as the 990 PRO above, this model is now sitting at new all-time lows with the heatsink-equipped variant down at $90 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your internal PC and PS5 storage right here from some of the top brands in the space. But if you’re in for an Xbox boost, the official Seagate Expansion cards have now officially dropped in price with 1TB and 2TB models now starting from $150 shipped with up to $80 in savings.

Samsung 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0…Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance…Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

