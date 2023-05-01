Amazon all-time lows hit Seagate’s Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards from $150 (Up to $80 off)

If you’re look got breathe some new life into Xbox Series X|S, Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on the official Seagate Storage Expansion Cards. You can score ether 1TB model for $149.99 or the 2TB variant down at $279.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and $360 these days (they started life at closer to $220 and $400), today’s deals are $40 and $80 under our previous mentions for the lowest we can find. Both offers are also now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows as well. On top of all that, deals on these official Seagate storage cards are, for the most part, quite hard to come by and even when they are on sale it hasn’t, historically speaking, been by very much. In other words, scoop these up while the price is right if you’re interested. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

One of the only ways to officially expand your internal Xbox storage, they leverage Xbox Velocity Architecture and quick resume functionality to expand your storage capabilities significantly. They are designed to allows gamers to “seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.”

Check out this ongoing Amazon all-time low on Microsoft’s official Xbox Wireless Headset and then dive into more of the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

