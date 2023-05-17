Satechi’s USB-C Mulitport MX Hub is fit for M2 Pro MacBook Pro at new $80 low (Save $100)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now clearing out its USB-C Mulitport MX Hub. After seeing some new hubs and adapters from the brand hit the scene over the past year, the company is now clearing out one of its older yet still quite capable models to the lowest price yet. The USB-C Multiport MX Adapter normally sells for $180, but thanks to a cash discount off the list price and the on-page coupon, you can currently take $100 off. That drops it down to $79.99 shipped, delivering the best price we’ve ever seen. The last mention was 20% off in a sitewide Satechi sale, and now you can bring it home for far less at an extra $64 off.

Originally designed for M1 Pro MacBook Pros, Satechi’s USB-C hub is fit for even Apple’s latest with much of the same matching design. The bus-powered form-factor packs a robust list of I/O, including dual 4K HDMI outputs as well as a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power passthrough. Rounding up the total number of ports to nine, you’ll find two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and micro/SD card readers. All that of course comes in a fitting aluminum house fit for Apple’s latest Macs.

Something a bit more compact, the Satechi Slim Multiport Adapter V2 sells for even less than the deep discount on the lead deal. This USB-C hub normally fetches $70, but currently is sitting at $51.53 following a 26% price cut. It might not pack the same dual monitor driving feature set as the lead deal, but does arrive with a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, dual USB 3.0 slots, micro/SD card readers, and a USB-C port equipped with 100W power passthrough. Not to mention, it does all of that at the best Amazon price of the year.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Satechi Multiport MX Adapter features:

Unlock the full potential of your M2 setup with the Satechi USB-C Multiport MX Adapter. Powerful yet ultra-sleek, the adapter features dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging, USB-C data, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – all using just a single USB-C port. With its dual display capabilities, plethora of data ports, and its modern aluminum design, M1 has finally met its match.

