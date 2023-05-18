Save 43% on Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard the $80 low

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 43% discount or solid $60 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This is only the fifth time we’ve seen it this low as well. The specific model on sale today features Razer’s clicky green key switches which require “50 [grams] of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy.” You’ll truly be able to customize the keyboard to your tastes with the Chroma RGB per-key backlighting that can be configured in Razer Synapse. The full-sized design of the BlackWidow V3 here means you’ll have access to editing keys and a numpad for additional hotkeys. Razer has also included an ergonomic wrist rest with this keyboard so you can have prolonged gaming sessions without fatigue. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $62. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse situation too? We’re currently tracking the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $75, the third-best price of the year. Leveraging Razer’s in-house optical mouse switches, the Basilisk Ultimate uses light beam-based actuation which helps the mouse to respond faster than traditional mechanical switches. There’s built-in RGB Chroma lighting in both the mouse and charging dock which allows you to customize this to your specific setup. Plus, if the mouse starts to die mid-day, 10 minutes of being docked will deliver an additional five hours of game time. There’s also 11 programmable buttons on the Basilisk Ultimate and when fully charged it’ll last for up to 100 hours before needing to be docked again.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 plus partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand constant spamming

